Govt babus allowed to use only one car, confirms Kejriwal Government

Delhi Government has recently directed that no officer will be able to use more than one official vehicle. This will be applicable in all cases irrespective of the number of charges the officers hold. The said order has been issued by Delhi's General Administration Department (GAD) last week and also restricts the use of any government vehicle for private purpose. The order has also directed the Head of Departments (HODs) to have a GPS-enabled tracking device installed in all its vehicles. General Administration Department said that the GPS-enabled tracking devices also need to be installed in the vehicles of corporations, board and other government agencies. Moreover, it said that the vehicles hired from private contractors should also be GPS-enabled. The press statement says that it had come to the notice of the Government that many officers are using more than one official vehicle on the ground that they are holding additional charges.

For this reason, the orders are issued that the entitled officers shall use only one government vehicle irrespective of the number of charges they are holding. Come next month and no vehicle will run without GPS trackers. The order also stated that the finance department should ensure that there is a regular periodic audit of the government vehicles. Furthermore, it added that the General pool for vehicles will be restricted to the department where there are functional exigencies. Also, the allotment of vehicles to an entitled officer will be done through an executive order by name so that responsibility can be fixed in case of a misuse.

The government intends to get a software developed that should link the logbook generation with the movement of vehicles tracked by GPS. The said move by the Arvind Kejriwal Government deserves an applaud and it will definitely keep a check on those who take the benefits of a government vehicle for their personal use. Stay tuned for more updates!