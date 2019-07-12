Government proposes Rs 5 lakh compensation for death due to road-accident

India is a country which has one of the highest tally of deaths due to a road accident in the world. Every year, thousands lose their lives in road mishaps which take place due to a variety of reasons including over-speeding, bad infrastructure as well as blatant ignorance of traffic rules. In lieu of this, under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2019, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been proposed in case of death due to an accident from a Motor Vehicle. In addition to this, is someone suffers from a grievous injury, he or she will be liable for a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari told Lok Sabha that "It has been proposed that the amount of compensation under no-fault liability in case of death due to an accident arising out of use of the motor vehicle is Rs 5 lakh and in case of grievous hurt it is Rs 2.5 lakh," He added that the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill provides for strict licensing regime, enhancement of penalties for violation under the act, automated testing of vehicles for fitness, provision for recall of defected vehicles, implementation of electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety on the roads and inclusion of new offences.

The Cabinet has given nod for the amendment Bill to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which will be introduced in the Lok Sabha. Gadkari added that "The Bill proposes amendments in order to provide statutory recognition to transport aggregators. That will improve the operation of cab and bus aggregators." He also said the government has proposed to waive off the registration charges for electric vehicles to boost the battery-operated vehicles in the country. Besides, the government has proposed to remove the condition of mandatory educational qualification required for driving transport vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.