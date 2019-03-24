Got SMS from Transport Department? Here’s what you should do and why

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is now sending out text messages to vehicle owners asking them to confirm their vehicle details. By doing so, the Government body is updating its database of mobile numbers of vehicle owners in Delhi. The aim is to have an authentic database where the mobile numbers of all vehicle owners in the city will be present. This is only the first phase in which the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is sending out text messages to the owners of respective vehicles. In the second phase, the Government body will start collecting the mobile numbers of vehicle owners when they come for Pollution certificate or insurance.

Having an accurate database of contact details of vehicle owners will help the traffic department in multiple areas. However, doing that might take a lot of time as many people do not submit their mobile numbers during the time when the vehicle registration certificate is made. With that being said, if you reside in Delhi and receive an SMS that asks you to confirm your vehicle details, you can go ahead without any worries. The SMS that you will receive will be sent by the number 7738299899 which the contact number for the Government's official VAHAN website.

Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways let anyone send an SMS on the aforementioned number in case a person wanted to fetch the details of a particular vehicle and its owner. For this, the user had to send an SMS on the number in which he or she has to write 'VAHAN' followed by the vehicle number, the details of which need to be fetched. After this, the user could get details like the vehicle number, name of the owner, vehicle name, RC/FC expiry date and more.

