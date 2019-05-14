Googles latest Android Q can detect a car crash through your smartphone

Google is currently testing a new feature with the Android Q Beta 3 that can automatically detect a car crash. The next version of Android Q is currently under development and regular beta releases have been rolled out for tech-savvy users already. The latest beta release has revealed a new interesting car crash detection feature by your smartphone.

Android Q Beta 3 was introduced during the Google I/O 2019, held on May 7-9. A report from XDA Developers, who delved deep into the coding of the beta OS was able to find a few lines of codes which reveal that Google is testing an app called “Safety Hub”. Additionally, it hints that the company is attempting to detect when a car crash occurs through the smartphone. A string in the code shows that the system can automatically launch an alert when the device detects it has been in a car crash. XDA Developers also claims that this feature will be Pixel-exclusive.

Google has been rolling out Pixel-exclusive features like Night Sight, unlimited original quality photo backups in addition to more. And it seems like Google will continue to offer features exclusive to their in-house designed product i.e. the Pixel. Which means that other Android OS devices made by third parties might miss out on this new feature.

At its current stage, it is unclear exactly how the app and the system are to detect a car crash. But it is possible to decipher through GPS data if you’re in your car, possibly you’re using Android Auto, and also the accelerometer in the smartphone to detect a sudden change in speed or violent stop. It could even use the microphone and decipher the sound of a crash itself. However, if it does not use Android Auto to detect that you’re travelling in a car, possibly for a rear passenger as well, the system will need to ensure that 'false positive' like if the alert is trigger by a falling phone is negated.

Source: XDA Developers