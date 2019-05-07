Google updates Android Auto with new features; global roll-out this summer

During the 2019 iteration of its annual developer conference, Google has announced that it is going to upgrade its in-car platform Android Auto. The update is set to roll-out later this summer and is going to be made available in all compatible cars. According to Google, the Android Auto support has been expanded to 500 car models across 50 car companies since it was introduced 5 years back. "The new interface is built to help you get on the road faster, show more useful information at a glance and simplify common tasks while driving," said Rod Lopez, Product Manager, Android Auto.

After this update, as soon as one starts their car, the Android Auto application, if synced, will continue playing your media. In addition to this, the system will also show the owner's choice of the navigation app. One can simply tap on the location that he/she wants to go or say "Hey Google" and select the same with the help of voice commands. The update also introduces a new notification bar with the help of which you can see turn-by-turn directions and also controls apps and phone through the same screen. Furthermore, with this help of this new notification bar, one can perform multiple tasks such as take incoming calls and rewind podcasts.

With the help of the new notification centre, you can see your recent calls, messages and alerts on one screen. In order to improve visibility, Google has also updated the colour pallet. The Android Auto will now offer a dark theme in order to match with the interiors car's interiors of today. Also, included are easy to read fonts along with colourful accents which promise to improve visibility. In addition to this, the system has now been upgraded to fit a screen of any size. For instance, if the vehicle comes with a larger screen, the system will provide additional information like ongoing calls, playback controls and next-turn directions.