Google Maps Location arrow Icon can now be replaced with a cartoon car: Here’s how

Earlier this year, Google collaborated with Nintendo to replace the dull boring looking location arrow on Google Maps into a Mario Kart and now Google plans to bring in more customisation options with the new update of Google Maps app on Apple devices (iOS). This update on Google Maps might be a very small but a really important one. User Interface is what keeps a user hooked on the App and the regular location arrow was indeed getting very boring.

To unlock this new feature on Google Maps, ensure you update your existing Google Maps App with the latest update. Then open the app, set a destination, tap over to driving directions and start navigating. You will see the usual blue arrow hovering over your current location. Tap on it to pull up a new menu with three other cartoony options. Currently on offer is a red sedan, a green pickup truck and a yellow SUV. Consider this as a testing phase and expect more choices of vehicles and colours to be added in future. We also hope (secretly) that Google brings back the Mario Kart option. It would also be cool if Google ties up with carmakers to have some of the iconic cars like the Ford Mustang or Nissan GT-R acting as location travel icons.

This update on Google Maps is a cosmetic change, it will still drain the battery out of your phone and is not going to help to get to your destination any faster. Google Maps is a popular App used for navigation and such small updates will certainly have users attention. Google has certainly increased the fun quotient o with this updated. The new icons are only available on the iOS version of Maps for now but expect Android run phones to get the update very soon.