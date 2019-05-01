Google and Samsung to be in all Fiat Chrysler connected cars by 2022

Fiat Chrysler has announced that it will outsource connected car technology for its entire model range to Harman (Samsung) and Google. The manufacturer claims that new on and off-board system will deliver faster, more convenient and fully integrated connected customer experience for vehicle owners in more than 150 countries.

FCA vehicles will begin to be rolled out with the technology from the second half of 2019 and will find its way into the group’s entire model offering worldwide by 2022. The Off-board ‘UConnect services will use the Ignite cloud-based system from Harman. This system will assist owners by predicting maintenance needs, locating fuel and charging stations, receiving traffic prompts and restaurant offers and providing live customer-care assistance at the push of a button. The on-board Uconnect system will use Google’s Android-based operating system to offer owners an intuitive app-based environment. Vehicles can also receive over-the-air (OTA) software updates, ensuring owners benefit from new capabilities and the latest software applications. The system will feature 4G connectivity with the ability to support the evolution of 5G. The system, once in place, will allow for new and greater capabilities in autonomous driving, electrification and connected services.

Harald Wester, Chief Technical Officer, FCA said “By selecting industry leaders such as Samsung and Google, we are making efficient and responsible utilization of capital to provide advanced technological solutions to our customers worldwide,” He added; “In collaboration with HARMAN - Samsung and Google, we have developed a flexible, easy-to-use and connected ‘ecosystem’ that not only deploys today’s technology but is also ready to integrate upcoming innovations.”

This move by FCA is unlike their rivals GM and Ford who have invested heavily in the technology for connected cars and autonomous vehicles. The outsourcing on the technology will allow FCA to not invest a huge amount of capital into the development of their own ecosystem, however, it does make them reliant on the third party to provide the technology.