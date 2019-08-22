Goodyear unveils new range of tyres for cars, SUV: Here’s what they offer

Goodyear India has today launched Assurance DuraPlus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac, its new range of tyre products in the Indian market. While the former was designed to be used on passenger cars, ranging from small to medium-sized vehicles, the latter has been introduced for SUVs. The Goodyear Assurance Duraplus 2, which comes as a successor to the Assurance Duraplus, boasts of TredLife Technology which promises to offer a longer lifespan thanks to enhanced durability along with quieter running experience. With the help of robust sidewalls, the Assurance Duraplus 2 promises to offer a mileage of 110,000 km.

In comparison to the Duraplus, the Duraplus 2 offers 5 per cent quieter as well as 5 per cent better performance under wet braking situations. The same will be offered in 9 sizes and will be available in 13", 14" and 15" rim options.

Moving on to the Wrangler AT SilentTrac, the same promises to offer high performance across varied terrains. It comes with DuraWall Technology in addition to improved sidewalls and treads patterns. In order to prevent cutting and chipping, the Wrangler AT SilentTrac comes with advanced tread compound with silica blend. The revamped centerline and shoulder block design, Goodyear says, will help in the reduction on road noise. The tread area of this off-road tyre has been designed in such a way that it ensures an even distribution of the pressure across its footprint, making sure that it offers to enhance lifespan. The Goodyear Wrangler AT SilentTrac will be available 7 sizes and three rim diameters ranging from 15 to 17 inches.

Rajeev Anand, Chairman and Managing Director, Goodyear India stated: “As a pioneer in tyre technology, Goodyear has always been at the forefront of innovation, and continues to push itself to offer a wide portfolio of new offerings that cater to different market segments. We constantly challenge ourselves to develop better products and empower our consumers with a superior driving experience”