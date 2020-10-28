Goodyear to launch new line of engine oils next month in collaboration with Assurance INT

The product line consists of a full range of lubricants for multiple vehicles including greases, brake fluid, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil, and hydraulic oils.

Goodyear and Assurance Int Limited have announced a collaboration on a new line of engine oils that will be manufactured, sourced and distributed in India along with Goodyear’s tyre product portfolio in the country. Expected to launch in November, under a licensing collaboration, the product line consists of a full range of lubricants for multiple vehicles including greases, brake fluid, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil, and hydraulic oils.

Goodyear vehicle lubricant collection will be blended with advanced additive technologies in India. The manufacturer states that each product is designed to improve performance, reliability and longevity in passenger and commercial vehicles. Besides marketing and distribution, Assurance Intl Limited will also provide after-sales assistance to consumers.

Also read: Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here’s why they are important

The products are fully tested in laboratories and fields. All international standards are being followed during the manufacturing process. The laboratory ensures that all products are examined before leaving the blending plant. All products are guaranteed to perform as per the specifications of the American Petroleum Institute (API) including the new Goodyear vehicle lubricants, produced by Assurance Intl Limited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.