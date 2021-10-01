Goodyear develops spherical tyre concept for Citreon’s Autonomous Mobility Vision

Goodyear first introduced the Eagle 360 concept at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2016, following up in 2017 with a second iteration, the Eagle 360 Urban concept

Citroën Autonomous Mobility Vision is the French manufacturer’s vision for urban and autonomous mobility. It is based on an autonomous, electric multi-directional platform, called “The Citroën Skate” that can host a series of different “Pods”. And now, under the partnership with Goodyear, there is now a bespoke prototype of the Eagle 360 spherical concept tyre.

The Citroën Skate and its “Pod” concepts were inspired by The Urban Collëctif, a project between Citroën, the international hotel group, Accor, and the JCDecaux media company. The vehicle and tyres were revealed today in Paris.

“We are proud to be introducing the prototype of our spherical concept tire as an integral part of the Citroën Autonomous Mobility Vision,” explains Hans Vrijsen, managing director, Original Equipment at Goodyear. “The Eagle 360 prototype is compact and its shape makes it agile and maneuverable, ideal for future urban and autonomous mobility solutions.”

Goodyear first introduced the Eagle 360 concept at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2016, following up in 2017 with a second iteration, the Eagle 360 Urban concept. Time magazine declared the Eagle 360 concept as one of the 25 best innovations of 2016.

The Eagle 360 prototype draws its inspiration from these concepts and shares several innovative features with them, as well as introducing new features of its own:

· High maneuverability: With its spherical shape, this multi-orientation prototype tire can move in all directions, delivering both maneuverability and passenger comfort. The Eagle 360 prototype provides a smooth ride by creating a fluid, lateral movement. This helps the Citroën Skate platform to easily overtake obstacles.

· Maintenance-free: The Eagle 360 prototype is a non-pneumatic tire. With no need for pressure monitoring or risk of puncture, it minimizes downtime for the Citroën Autonomous Mobility Vision.

· Long-lasting: With four times the tread surface of a standard tire, the Eagle 360 prototype would also wear four times slower than a traditional tire, leading to less frequent tire replacement.

· Extended range: By using a stiff inner structure and low rolling resistance rubber compound, the Eagle 360 prototype is designed for low deflection at the point of contact with the road. This can contribute to reducing energy loss and lowering rolling resistance, which can help to extend the battery range of an electric vehicle.

· Consistent grip: By using hexagonal siping, the Eagle 360 prototype is designed to provide a consistent grip independent of the driving direction.

This is the latest in a series of partnerships between Goodyear and the Citroën Design Team, building on their recent collaboration on the autonomous, connected, electric Citroën 19_19 Concept that was revealed to mark Citroen’s centenary year in 2019.

