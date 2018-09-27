Good News! These new safety features in all new Indian cars will save thousands of lives

Come October 2018 and all new cars will need to have pedestrian safety features as standard. The measure has been taken keeping in mind the alarming number of pedestrian deaths each year. The new pedestrian safety features include a new design of the bonnet that aims to reduce an impact on pedestrians in case of an accident. Abhay Damle, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that advanced safety features need to be present on all vehicles as these simply cannot be confined to the luxury ones only. Damle made these remarks during the participation at the demonstration of crash avoidance technologies in vehicles at the Buddh International Circuit. The demonstration was held under the #StopTheCrash campaign launched in India by UK-based charity Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) in association with the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE).

As per the statistics, the number of deaths in road accidents in India has touched the 1.5 lakh mark and 60 percent of them account for the pedestrians. The government of India aims to bring down the number of road accident fatalities in the coming two years. Damle further added that the ministry is working to implement the new safety features in vehicles in association with the automakers. The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) will be incorporated in new vehicles between 2022 and 2023. The Anti Lock Braking system (ABS) and automatic headlights for two-wheelers have already been mandated, he added.

"By 2022, most of our vehicle safety will be at par with global standards and some safety features may surpass the United States' safety standards even. But the real challenge is bringing in maximum safety at an affordable cost so that cost of vehicles does not go up steeply," the joint secretary said, recalling that Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has already made an announcement in this regard.