Ola customers rejoice! No surge pricing during Odd-even scheme in Delhi starting 4th November

In order to support Government's efforts to battle the poor air quality in Delhi, Ola has announced that there will be no surge pricing on rides during the Odd-Even scheme in New Delhi starting 4th November to 15th November, 2019. The company said in a press statement that it will also work closely with its driver-partners in order to ensure maximum availability of vehicles during the peak hours. Also, the vehicles will be available during the staggered timings as identified by the government to serve the additional demand on the platform. Ola believes that hundreds of thousands of driver-partners logging on to Ola during the peak hours will definitely help in ensuring the successful implementation of odd-even scheme by the Government as the number of unshared vehicles from the roads will be reduced.

Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola said that as an organization that is committed to building for the future, Ola extends its support to the Delhi Government's initiative to curb pollution. He added that the implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme offers an opportunity to further unlock the potential of shared mobility. Ola is ensuring that all its services across cabs, autos, bikes and shared cabs, will be available to serve citizens.

He further said that continuing its efforts to provide commuters an optimum and seamless experience, Ola will have no peak pricing on rides booked on the Ola platform during the Odd-Even period. Ola encourages all driver-partners, passengers, and citizens to participate and make the third edition of the Odd-Even scheme, a success. Ola has indeed pioneered shared mobility in India as well as cab sharing through its Ola Share category. Moreover, the company is also paving the way in the electric mobility space for India.

