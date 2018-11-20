Good News! Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza waiting period to go down

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza waiting period across the country is set to go down as the company has increased the production and availability of its SUV. The company has increased the production of its successful model that has been under the limelight ever since its launch in March 2016 despite being sold only in diesel variant.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza production has gone up by 94,000 in the April-October 2018 period when compared to the same months last year. Maruti Suzuki's new plant in Gujarat has created an additional annual capacity to rollout 2.5 lakh cars and with the Gujrat plant making the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Swift, the company's Gurugram plant has been able to create more space to manufacture Vitara Brezza SUV.

R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, "With the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant operating at its full capacity of 2.5 lakh units annually in Gujarat, we are able to increase the output. We are confident that with the reduced waiting period, we will be able to enhance the car buying and ownership experience of our customers.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the financial year 2017-18, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.48 lakh units of Vitara Brezza SUV and this ongoing financial the sales of the SUV has clocked 95,000 units. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was also the fastest SUV in India to cross 3 lakh sales milestone in 28 months since the launch and overall the sales of this SUV stands at 3.57 lakh units.

Earlier in May 2018, Maruti Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza with its Auto-Gear shift technology (AMT gearbox) and the company says the customers have responded well with a higher penetration rate of 49% in Mumbai and 39% in Delhi. Increasing traffic and with people spending more time in traffic, the demand for cars with automatic transmission has gone up drastically.