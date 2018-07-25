Good news! Indians can now pre-book self-drive cars for international road trips in 170 countries

Renting a car for an international road trip will now be a lot easier for Indian holidaymakers. Avis India, a car service provider, has integrated its international self-drive service on their website and mobile app for Indian travellers travelling to foreign destinations. With this, Avis will become the first car rental company in the country which will enable customers to book a self-drive car in 170 countries with over 5,500+ rental locations.

According to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), India will account for 50 million outbound tourists by 2020, and the future of international self-drive car rentals seems rather very promising.

With the upcoming months being the most preferred season for international travel for Indians, customers are increasingly looking for self-drive services in top international locations such as the US, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Canada, Ireland, France, and Spain, among others.

Self-drive car rentals will allow travellers to explore international locations independently and privately. Renting a car abroad had so far been cumbersome, with customers having to research a lot over possible ways of renting a car, booking methods, service expectations, customer support etc.

With Avis, customers get a ‘Pay-Later’ option, wherein they can reserve the car and make a payment at the time of collecting the car at the rental station abroad. The company also offers instant booking confirmation, GPS, one-way rental, unlimited mileage, option to add an additional driver, and child safety seat, as well as car insurance that covers theft and damage.

As an introductory offer, Avis India will provide complimentary international airport lounge access to all the customers who book a car during the first month of its services.

Avis has put together several blogs and videos with details of road trips around the world. These include popular road trips across a number of countries in North America, South America, Europe, Oceania, Africa and Asia.

Also read: This flying car to go on sale in 2019: Terrafugia Transition hybrid car is a road going plane

“At Avis, our commitment is to world class car rental experience to all our customers. All of our new service initiatives and innovations are aimed towards achieving this goal. The introduction of our International Self-Drive service on Avis India Website and mobile app, will only enhance the travel experience of Indian travellers, allowing them to travel freely and conveniently in their chosen destination without worries or hassles," Sunil Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Avis India, said.

"With our comprehensive network of rental locations and customer support, we are confident that travellers from India will appreciate the comfort, convenience, and experience that this service will offer to them. Avis India aims to deliver unparalleled comfort and peace of mind to Indians travelling abroad. “