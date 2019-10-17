Good news for Uber customers! No surge pricing during odd-even scheme in Delhi

Cab aggregator Uber has announced that it will be deactivating surge pricing in Delhi during November 4-15, the duration when the odd-even scheme will be active. The odd-even scheme is a very much needed step to reduce pollution and also help reduce congestion in the National capital. "We, at Uber, believe that the future of urban mobility is the seamless integration of public transport and various multi-modal transport options," a spokesperson told PTI, adding multiple convenient, reliable and safe travel options will be made available for commuters including Auto, Moto and Pool. On the other hand, Uber's prime rival - Ola did not respond to e-mailed queries. Cab aggregators quite often charge higher or surged prices when the demand is high.

Last week, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the Government has also met with Uber and are going to meet other cab operators and have strictly warned them from indulging in indiscriminate surge pricing. He added that Uber has committed to not permit more than 1.5 times the regular fare during the odd-even period. The odd-even scheme was proposed as part of a slew of measures to battle against the high level of air pollution in Delhi, caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states during winters. During the 12-day scheme in Delhi, the vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates depending on their registration numbers.

In the previous two experiments that were conducted in January and April in 2016, a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on the violators. In the past, two-wheelers and female commuters were exempted from the rule. Uber has also recently made a submission to the Delhi government under which it will be offering use of 5,000 bike-taxis to improve first and last mile connectivity during the odd-even scheme. The current regulations do not allow bike-taxis to operate in Delhi.

The spokesperson further added that the company wants to do its part in ensuring movement around the city is easy during the odd-even phase and has decided to deactivate dynamic pricing for the duration. He said that Uber whole-heartedly supports the Delhi Government's move and wishes it a success.