Good News for Toyota owners in India: Huge discounts on car servicing on Innova Crysta, Etios, Corolla

It's not all about car sales this festive season, Indian-arm of the Japanese automaker, Toyota Kirloskar has announced the launch of 'Q Service' that is two-month long mega car/SUV service campaign that starts from October 1st 2018. In this new service campaign, Toyota owners in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can go to any authorized Toyota dealerships to avail some great deals on car servicing.

This Toyota service campaign is valid on all on sale and existing Toyota cars including Etios Liva, Etios Sedan, Corolla, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Camry Hybrid. "The two-month long mega-campaign starting from October 1st 2018 – 30th Nov 2018, will allow customers to avail a range of exciting offers, service benefits, and assured gifts," said the company.

This will include a free 20 point vehicle checkup, discounts on Toyota V Care service, lucky draw contests with gifts worth Rs 12 lakh.

N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Considered auspicious, the festive season sees a spurt in consumer sentiments, we want to leave no stone unturned to ensure a joyous and lucrative ownership experience. Our innovative offers through “Q Service Festive Celebration” brings excitement to every customer which is our very own way of expressing gratitude to our loyal customers towards the trust and admiration shown through the year towards all our products & services.

Toyota further says that this servicing campaign is in-line with its customer-first approach. The company throughout the year comes up with various service campaign across the country around festive and vacation periods to ensure the customer's car is ready, safe and gives a comfortable long drive. These offers also encourage and act as a timely reminder on the importance of regular maintenance of cars to ensure safer driving experience with maximum efficiency.