Good news for Maruti owners! Car service at your home now with these safety measures

As the lockdown guidelines begin to ease and allowing normalcy to resume in some parts of the country, Maruti Suzuki will be offering doorstep car service along with pick-up-drop for after-sales needs of customers with new safety guidelines for the safety of its staff and its customers to safeguard against COVID-19.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that after the long lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 2,000 workshops in 1100 cities have now commenced operation. Some of these workshops were already open during the lockdown to support customers in emergency situations as well as supporting the essential service personnel. Now the manufacturer has announced its new Standard Operating Procedures which its entire dealer and service network will adhere to in order to maintain the safety of its staff as well as customers. The guidelines and advisories have been stipulated by the State and Central Governments. Maruti Suzuki’s networks consist of 3,800 service centres in 1914 cities, The remaining workshops that are yet not operational are currently in red and orange zones. These workshops will begin operations on they receive the necessary approvals from the authorities.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to taking every possible effort to ensure the safety of customers visiting the service centres. With Social Distancing as the new normal, we encourage our customers to avail convenience and safety of doorstep services such as – ‘Service on Wheels’ and ‘Pick and Drop’. With these service initiatives, customers need not step out of their homes for car servicing.”

He added, “The workshop employees have been trained and equipped to make service processes contactless, requiring no paperwork, with focus on hygiene, safety and remote monitoring facilities.”

Maruti Suzuki will be offering doorstep car service options to customers. Additionally, it will be offering Pick and Drop service of vehicles as well. Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said that the manufacturer had started the doorstep vehicle service facility already and its network currently exists with a strength of 400 ‘Service on Wheels’ vehicles. This service is only designed for basic periodic services. Bannerjee said that Maruti Suzuki expects the demand for doorstep services to grow in light of the current situation, and when the demand for this service arises, it will expand the network further. Bannerjee assured that the same sanitisation, social distancing and safety guidelines which are practised at the workshop, will be followed during the at-home doorstep services as well.

Maruti Suzuki has stated that it has trained more than 80,000 staff members rigorously on new guidelines on safety and hygiene measures for the safety of customers and themselves. The workshop staff will be thoroughly monitored for their health as well as to ensure the customer’s safety since the workshop staff is the frontline interface with customers. Maruti Suzuki will also take the contactless service processes through increased digitisation like other manufacturers and it has introduced paperless digital service manual to eliminate common and shared touchpoints.

Bannerjee added that should customers wish to bring their cars in for service, during the online booking process, they will need to ensure their fitness to visit the workshop. Their entry into the service centre will depend on a temperature check at the gate, followed by a health report on the Indian government issued Arogya Sethu app. Maruti will discourage any customer looking to visit the dealership should they display any sign of health issues.

The workshop staff will be required to wear protective gear at all times while vehicle key sanitisation will take place during both the pickup and drop by the associate. The service advisors will be required to follow strict caution. They will use disposable seat cover, steering cover and gear lever knob before entering the vehicle. Customer lounges at workshops will be disinfected repeatedly should customers wish to visit during their vehicle service.

In the same manner for customers, Maruti Suzuki has also developed an app that will be used internally by its workforce along with its dealer staff. The app will monitor their health status and if found unwell, they will be encouraged not to come into work for their health and safety of the rest of the staff and customers alike.

