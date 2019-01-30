Good news for Isuzu D-Max regular cab owners! ‘D-serve’ scheme extended till March 2019

Isuzu has extended the ‘D-Serve’ scheme for D-Max Regular Cab model till March 31, 2019. Under the said scheme, the owners of the Isuzu D-Max regular cab models will get Free Periodic Maintenance for 3 years / 100,000 kms, whichever is earlier. This includes PMS parts, lubricants, related labour costs and certain wear & tear items. the Isuzu D-Max regular cab owners will get 3 years / 100,000 kms. Free Periodic Maintenance package including certain wear & tear items at no additional cost. The company says that the scheme that was first launched in September 2018, was well received amongst D-MAX Regular Cab buyers in India. Isuzu India said in a press statement that the scheme offered significant value in terms of ‘low cost of ownership’ of the vehicle at no additional cost, thus making D-MAX Regular Cab a preferred Pick-up truck for the traders and emerging businesses.

In order to find out more details about the scheme, the customers can visit their nearest Isuzu authorized dealer outlet. The company has dedicated dealer touch-points, conveniently located in 44 locations across the country. The Isuzu D-Max range includes the D-Max cab and D-Max S-cab and both these models are meant to be used commercially. Powering the Isuzu D-Max Regular cab is a turbocharged diesel engine that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 78 bhp. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

The Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab is a single cabin Pick-up that is available in both flat deck and cab-chassis variants. The flat deck variant meets the wide range of applications in commercial transportation, while the Cab-chassis variant is a decent choice when it comes to building reefer containers for cold chain transport applications. The Cab-chassis variant can also be customized for special purpose applications in the logistics and allied businesses.

