Good News! Colleges to now issue driving licences: Here’s all you need to know

In a boost to make the driving license more accessible and make the whole issuing process more simpler, students in Delhi will now be able to apply for learners' driving license from colleges and various educational institute as per a notification by Transport Department, Government of National Capital Territory, Delhi. The AAP government has launched this new project of issuing learners' driving licence at Government colleges. G.B Pant Institute of Technology, ITI Pusa, Acharya Narendra Dev College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies are the first educational institutes (colleges) to give this access to young students.

Transport Commissioner, Varsha Joshi has confirmed that two colleges in Delhi have already started issuing learners' license test hand-to-hand and two more colleges are scheduled to start it this week once the admission process is over. Soon, over 10 more Delhi Universities' certified colleges will start issuing learners' license in the coming months.

The Delhi Government notifies directors and principals of educational and training institutes as “licencing authorities” which means that apart from Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and transport department, head of these government colleges can also now issue learners' license. Considering the fact that students spend most of their time in colleges, this will make the issuance of DL easy and within the college premise. It is indeed a student-friendly initiative and will motivate students to not to drive without a valid driving license with access to getting a DL within the student's college. It is now up to colleges to generate awareness about this scheme and encouraging the students to get one.

Many also believe that this move will further encourage girls to apply for DLs as the process is within the college and they don't have to worry about long ques and other troubles.