Gone in 60 days: Maruti Suzuki Brezza is India’s best-selling SUV

With over 1 lakh bookings, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza outsells the Tata Nexon and becomes India’s most successful SUV.

It took the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza just two months, since its launch on June 30th, to edge past Tata Nexon and reclaim the country’s number one selling SUV title. The Maruti compact SUV recorded sales of 15,193 units, that’s 108 units more than the Nexon. Let’s not forget that the recently launched Hyundai Venue also had a good month and sold an impressive 11,240 units. As we are entering the festival season, the competition is heating in sub 4 metre SUV class.

Was it a surprise to see the Brezza take pole position? Not really because the erstwhile Vitara Brezza consistently clocked over 9,000 units and from March to May 2022, it was selling over the 10,000 units mark. By becoming the top-selling SUV, the Brezza also witnessed a YoY sales growth of 18 per cent as it clocked 12,906 units in August 2021.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had stated that the 2022 Brezza has received over a lakh bookings since its launch two months ago. Even before the company had officially taken the covers off the SUV, it had registered over 45,000 pre-bookings.

The new Brezza is only available with a one-engine option, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated that has a total output of 101bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The SUV offers two transmission choices — the 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter. The former comes in four trims — LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ — while the automatic comes in three variants, the VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The Brezza starts from Rs 7.99 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 13.80 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes against the likes of the Nexon, Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV400 and Renault Kiger.

