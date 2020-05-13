GoMechanic launches ‘COVID-19 Car Revival Package’: Jumpstart, tyre care and more

GoMechanic has also announced its 'Suraksha program' under which it enables contactless pickup & delivery, and its workshops are sanitized every four hours.

By:Published: May 13, 2020 2:46:26 PM
Image for representational purpose only

GoMechanic has announced a new service called ‘COVID-19 Car Revival package’ to cater to cars that have been grounded for well over a month due to the coronavirus lockdown. The package has been put together to make cars road-ready and is offered with a two- month warranty. It includes battery jumpstart/replacement, 25-point inspection, oil and fluid top-up, comprehensive anti-virus sanitization and tyre & wheel care. The package is available at a starting price of Rs 1,999.

GoMechanic has also announced its ‘Suraksha program’ under which it enables contactless pickup & delivery, workshops are sanitized every four hours, WHO health & safety training plus personal protective equipment (PPE) are provided to mechanics, all vehicles are sanitized before delivery and only mechanics under 60 are allowed.

“A consumer survey suggests 40% more people would prefer private vehicles over public transport post lockdown. We are constantly getting requests from our customers across India for revival services as their cars have been standing idle for too long,” Amit Bhasin, Co-Founder, GoMechanic said.

“It will take time for public transportation to operate and for customers to have the confidence to use them. The COVID-19 car revival package is meant to make it easier and less pinching for customers’ wallets to get their cars road-ready again quickly. Also with GoMechanic Suraksha, we are ensuring the well-being of both mechanics & customers. Look forward to doing our bit to get India moving without any let-up in its fight against corona.”

Also read: How car rental could be your new safety move against COVID-19 after lockdown

GoMechanic has 260+ car repair workshops across Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur & Chennai. It currently services 2+ million cars annually and is targeting 10 million customers by 2021.

