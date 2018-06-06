Goldstone-BYD launch eBuzz K6 Electric Bus: First Made-in-India Electric Bus for the world!

Goldstone-BYD has become an overnight sensation in the electric bus fraternity that has itself turned into a booming industry in a short span of time. The unique affiliation between a Chinese electric vehicle company, arguably one of the largest in the present day, and an infrastructure giant has seemed to work well. Several cities including Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Bangalore, Hyderabad, have already contracted BYD for their full-size electric buses, that have even taken on the Manali-Rohtang route. The company has now turned its focus on last mile connectivity in an attempt to further grow the electric mobility ecosystem.

The new bus also has the privilege of being the first electric Feeder bus, as well as the first Made-In-India electric bus to be exported. Christened the eBuzz K6, this 7-seater airconditioned electric bus is based on a monocoque chassis matched with front and rear air suspension systems in the interest of ride comfort. The eBuzz is capable of almost 240 hp and a massive 1500 Nm of torque. In fact, the eBuzz uses new Lithium Phosphate batteries, which have a longer life than standard Li-ion batteries and allow the eBuzz a range of 200 Kms. What's more is the battery only requires about 3-4 hours of charge through 3-Phase AC Charging systems. As a result, vehicle downtime will also be greatly reduced, thereby improving operator profits. However, while the buses start shipping to Nepal with immediate effect, Goldstone-BYD assured that they would soon be on Indian streets as well.

Speaking at the launch event Mr Naga Satyam, Executive Director, Goldstone Infratech said “BYD GoldStone has been spearheading the electric vehicle adoption in the country. Our focus has not only been to Make in India but also Made for India to meet the requirements of our diverse landscape and the variety of terrains in our country. Being the supplier of choice for Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Bangalore, Hyderabad; Our proven ability to build robust, yet sophisticated electric buses with an utmost focus on passenger comfort will enable us to meet global requirements as well”

The launch event was held in the presence of Ananth Geete, Union Cabinet Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises. He was at the event to commemorate World Environment Day and encouraged the efforts of vehicle makers to promote electric mobility despite the high cost of batteries that has hindered the growth of electric cars in particular. Speaking about India’s direction towards electric mobility, he said that electric public transport infrastructure system will act as a catalyst for the growth of a sustainable and all-inclusive platform for growth of EVs across India.