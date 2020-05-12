Godzilla goes green: Nissan GT-R BS6 launched in India

The GT-R maintains the same level of engine specs while the prices have gone up by Rs 13 lakh.

Nissan just announced that they have started BS6 vehicle dispatches to dealerships. Now, news comes in that the GT-R BS6 has been launched in India. An imported car, the GT-R is sold in limited numbers and in 2016, was priced at Rs 1.99 crore. As for the BS6 model, the price has gone up to Rs 2.12 crore. This is an increase of Rs 13 lakh over the BS4 model. Bookings are underway for Rs 25 lakh now and one can register their interest on the Nissan website or email.

The Nissan GT-R specs haven’t undergone any change. This means a 3.8-litre V6 engine that pumps out 570hp of power and 637Nm. The gearbox is a 6-speed DCT and allows the GT-R to breach 0-100kmph in just 3.1 seconds. This engine redlines at a lofty 7,100rpm. The top speed is slightly higher than 300kmph. There is launch mode included in the various drive options. Power is sent to all four wheels. Nissan says that the engine is developed to sip fuel and not guzzle and in spite of being a sportscar, the economy numbers are reasonably sensible – 7.65kmpl.

Nissan has engineered the GT-R to cut through air as effortlessly as possible. The wide air intakes in the front, 20-inch alloy wheels and the lightweight chassis have all been designed for performance. Nissan also offers the biggest 310mm disc rotors for the GT-R. This helps shed speed effectively.

Cabin comforts include climate control, a touch-screen infotainment system amongst others. We’ve driven the GT-R and while its 110mm ground clearance may border on impractical for our roads, its an enjoyable car. As far as competition is concerned, the Porsche 911 is one of its competitors. However, given the price positioning, the GT-R goes head-on with few Aston Martins as well as entry-level Lamborghinis. Nissan offers a warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier with the GT-R.

