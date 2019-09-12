Goa to adopt new Motor Vehicles Act from January 2020 after repairing all potholes

The BJP-led Goa government will first repair all potholes-ridden roads under its "moral responsibility" before starting charging steeper fines under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act from January next year, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said here on Wednesday.

He said it was a "moral responsibility" of the state government to provide well-maintained roads to people before implementing the Centrally-amended MV Act. On July 31, Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which increased fines for traffic offences exponentially.

"The state government intends to repair all potholes-ridden roads by December this year. It would start enforcing the amended fines from January next year," he said. The minister also said the state government would bring down fines for certain offences.

"We would reduce the quantum of fines in certain sections where we are allowed to do so. In certain offences like drunken driving, the state does not have the mandate to reduce fines but there are some sections of the Act that allow the state to curtail the penalties," he said.

Currently, there are other states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat and many more who are evaluating the steep fines before implementing the new rules in their respective states. Gujarat state government has adopted the new rules after reducing the fines b 50-70%. The state of Uttarakhand has also followed along a similar path. West Bengal government has announced that it will not adopt the new laws as it feels it will be an added burden on its people, and the state has already taken measures to reduce traffic violations and improve road safety already. However, states like Assam and Tripura are ready to adopt the new laws as recommended by the centre.