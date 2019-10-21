Goa govt issues order to slash road tax on new vehicles by 50 percent

The Goa government led by BJP on Friday issued an ordinance to slash road tax on new vehicles by 50 per cent. The move is aimed at giving a boost to the auto industry, which is currently facing a slowdown. State Governor Dr Mridula Sinha promulgated Goa Motor Vehicles Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, which would be in force till December 31, 2019. Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said the move is aimed at helping the auto industry, which is going through difficult times. "As the Diwali festival is coming, we will see more and more purchase of new vehicles, thereby improving the state revenue as well," he said.

As per the ordinance, two-wheelers and three wheelers costing upto Rs 1.5 lakh, which are currently taxed nine per cent of vehicle cost, would be now charged 4.5 per cent. For two-wheelers in the price range of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, the tax will be 6 per cent from the existing 12 per cent, while for the vehicles above Rs 3 lakh, it would be 7.5 per cent. Four-wheelers up to Rs six lakh would be charged 4.5 per cent tax as against the present nine per cent, while for vehicles worth Rs six lakh to Rs 15 lakh, the tax would be 5.5 per cent instead of 11 per cent. For the vehicles costing anywhere between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 35 lakh, tax levied would be 6.5 per cent, while for the vehicles above Rs 35 lakh, it would be seven per cent.

