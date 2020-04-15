GMC to use new logo for electric Hummer: To unveil on 20 May

The new logo differs from the one we've seen on previous models like Hummer H2 and H3 in terms of font and is more chiseled down. The electric Hummer is expected to be a fairly tech-forward vehicle.

By:Published: April 15, 2020 6:56:26 PM

General Motors has filed to trademark a new logo for the GMC Hummer EV, according to a report on GM Authority. It was expected that GM would introduce a new trademark for the upcoming electric Hummer. The new logo differs from the one we’ve seen on previous models like H2 and H3 in terms of font and is more chiseled down. The electric Hummer is expected to be a fairly tech-forward vehicle thanks to the battery-electric platform.

If things go as planned and the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic does not force any delay, the electric Hummer is scheduled to unveil on 20 May. It will have a huge battery to generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower and will be able to go from zero to 97 km/h in three seconds.

The truck will be sold under the GMC brand as the Hummer EV. The new version will have similar design elements but will not look like the Hummer of the past, said AP quoted GM spokeswoman Michelle Malcho earlier on.

There are no speculations on the price yet except that it will be on the premium side of the spectrum. The new Hummer will compete directly with Tesla Cybertruck, a futuristic, heavily angled vehicle that hit the market late last year at a starting price of $39,900.

To compete at the lower price, GM will have to offer a version of the Hummer pickup with a smaller battery and less than 1,000 hp. GM could be putting a starting price of $45,000 on the Hummer and upwards to $90,000.

As part of its plans around EVs, GM plans to open a battery plant near its closed Lordstown, Ohio, factory that sources have said would be a joint venture and is part of plans to invest another $1.3 billion in non-GM plants in the United States over the next four years. GM is aiming to be one of the first in what is soon to be a crowded market for electric trucks and SUVs.

