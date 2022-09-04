Global NCAP rating: Top 10 safest cars in India

The Tata Punch is a 5-star safety-rated car by Global NCAP with scorecard of 16.45 points out of a total of 17 for adults.

India is betting big on safety where automakers and buyers both are beginning to lean towards safety features more than mere creature comforts. Let’s take a look at 10 of the top-rated and safest cars available in India.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is a 5-star safety-rated car by Global NCAP. The tested model gets two airbags two airbags, seatbelt tensioners, ISOFIX anchors for children, and ABS as standard. It received a total of five stars for adult safety and four stars for child occupancy. As per to the Global NCAP ratings, the Punch scored 16.45 points out of a total of 17 for adults and 40.89 points out of a total of 49 for children.

The Tata Punch’s top-spec variant gets additional auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, reverse parking camera, four-channel ABS with EBD, traction control on the automatic variant and brake sway control. It also gets the iRA-connected car tech that adds about 27 safety features.

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 scored a full 5 stars by Global NCAP. It Scored16.42 points out of 17 for adult safety occupancy, the XUV300 also gets a rating of five stars. It also scores 37.44 points out of 49 for child safety, earning it four stars. The model of the XUV300 that was tested had two front airbags and was crash tested at a speed of 64 km/h. According to the rating agency, the body shell remained stable with the front passenger getting good overall protection.

‘The driver sees adequate protection in the chest and tibia region’. The top-spec XUV300, too, comes with a fair number of safety equipment including ABS with EBD, front fog lamps, seatbelt pretensioners, rear parking sensors and reverse camera, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, hill start assist and corner braking control, among a long list. The XUV300 comes with a choice of a petrol or diesel engine.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz is a proud owner of 5 stars by Global NCAP as well with a score of 16.13 points out of a maximum of 17. For child occupancy, the Altroz scores a lower 29 points out of 49 but still a modest three stars. At a crash speed test of 64 km/h, the Altroz’s body shell remained stable and both the driver and passenger had adequate protection for the chest and tibias. The model tested comes equipped with dual front airbags, four-channel ABS, seatbelt pretensioners and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Other safety equipment on the Tata Altroz includes electronic brake-force distribution, reverse camera and rear sensors, voice alerts for seat belts and open doors as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system. As for the powertrain options, the Altroz gets a choice of three engine options — the 1.2-litre petrol that can churn out 86 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel that produces 90 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque between 1,250 and 3,000 rpm, and finally, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that pumps out 110 hp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 and 5,500 rpm.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 | 5 stars | The Mahindra XUV700 gets five stars in adult occupancy, but its score of 16.03 points out of 17 is just a bit shy of the Tata Altroz; the XUV700 also scores 41.66 points out of 49 when it comes to child safety, making it the best so far and earning it a four-star rating. The model of the XUV700 that was tested comes with dual airbags; however, the top-spec variant comes with seven airbags including curtain airbags and for the driver’s knees. According to the rating agency, the XUV700 was tested at 64 km/h and its body shell remained stable with the ability to withstand further loadings. Overall driver and passenger safety remained good with adequate protection to the tibias. The top-spec XUV700 comes with a number of safety tech including ADAS, i.e., Advanced Driver Assistance System. This system gives it autonomous abilities such as automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, lane keep assist, smart pilot assist, and driver drowsiness detection, among others. The Mahindra XUV700 is powered by either a petrol or diesel engine. The 2-litre turbo-petrol produces 197 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre diesel, however, comes in two states of tune. One produces 152 hp of power and 360 Nm of torque. The higher tuned diesel churns out 182 hp of maximum power and 420 Nm of torque when mated to a manual transmission and 450 Nm of torque when mated to the automatic. Speaking of transmission options, the SUV is available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option. Prices for the Mahindra XUV700 start at Rs 13.18 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Mahindra)

Tata Nexon

The last Indian car on this list is the Tata Nexon with a full 5 star safety rating by Global NCAP and with a score of16.06 points. As for child safety, the mini SUV scores three stars with 25 points out of the 49-point maximum. Again, the body shell remained stable in its 64 km/h crash test and both the driver and the passenger received adequate protection in the chest and the tibias. The model tested had dual front airbags, ISOFIX anchors, seatbelt pretensioners and four-channel ABS.

The top-spec variants of the Nexon, however, also get a full suite of electronic stability programmes like traction control, roll-over mitigation, hill hold and emergency brake assist along with the iRA-connected car tech which adds a crash alert and diagnostics report. Powering the Tata Nexon is a choice between a petrol and a diesel engine, both turbocharged.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has a respectable 4 star safety rating from global NCAP with a score of 13.52 points out of the maximum 17. The model was tested at 64 km/h and while the passenger received good protection overall, the right knee received only marginal protection. The driver on the other hand receives adequate protection in the chest and tibias but only marginal protection in the knees. Child protection is rated three stars with a total score of 36.68 km/h. The model of the Urban Cruiser that was tested receives dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt pretensioners and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard. The body shell on impact remained stable and was rated as being capable of further loadings. The Urban Cruiser still comes with a decent suite of safety tech such as high-speed warning buzzer, hill hold, speed sensitive door locks, day and night IRVM, reverse parking camera and others.

Honda City

The first sedan to make its way to this coveted list is the Honda city with a 4 star rating. It holds a total score of 12.03 out of 17 points where the test data shows that the driver receives marginal protection to the chest and knees and adequate protection to the right tibia and feet. Child safety is rated at 4 stars scoring 38.27 points out 49. The City was tested at the standard 64 km/h and the body shell was rated as unstable and incapable of further loadings. The model was tested with two airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors and ABS with EBD which comes standard. Other safety tech includes day and night IVRM, high-speed alert, door ajar warning and rear parking sensors with reverse camera.