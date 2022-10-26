Global NCAP latest norms – New vs Old explained

Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) new crash test safety protocols explained. Here’s how the new GNCAP rules compare with the older crash test protocols.

Vehicle crash test norms are becoming stringent across the globe and the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) has raised the bar with the inclusion of certain new norms to rate cars better. Some of the first cars tested by GNCAP with the new rules were the Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq, which both earned a five-star rating.

The new rules came into effect back in July 2022 with a few new ways of testing cars. The older tests proved how the cars behave on frontal impact only, but the new standards test cars holistically, including frontal impact and side-impact, while also taking into account a vehicle’s active safety features. Let’s take a closer look at the new GNCAP rules and see what’s changed.

GNCAP old protocols

According to the old GNCAP crash test protocols, cars were primarily based on frontal crash tests, in which a car is tested against a deformable barrier with a 40 per cent overlap at 64 kmph. The impact results were taken from crash test dummies and were based on two categories, adult protection and child protection.

These scores were based on 16 points for adult protection and 49 points for child protection, giving cars an overall score for adult and child safety. Passive safety features were also considered when awarding points.

For those cars looking to score a full 5-star rating, an additional side-impact test was also done, when manufacturers voluntarily gave the cars to be tested. Active safety features accounted for very little in terms of scoring.

GNCAP new protocols

With the new crash test protocols, the older frontal impact test remains the same, but chest load readings will be closely monitored. Also, the side-impact test is now mandatory, and if a car fails to score any points in the frontal crash test, GNCAP will not be obligated to test the vehicle for a side-impact rating. Also, for the side-impact test, a crash test dummy of a child is now mandatory.

In addition to the above, adult safety will be based on 34 points instead of the older 16 points, These will be split into three further sections — 16 points for the frontal crash test, 16 points for the side-impact test, and 2 points for seatbelt reminders. For cars to score the two full seatbelt reminder points, they need to have a seatbelt reminder for all seats.

Furthermore, for cars to secure full ratings, they need to meet the following conditions:

Pole side impact

The new rule takes into consideration the side head impact tested against a pole. This was not a procedure during the older norms and going forward, for cars to qualify for this, vehicles must have a head protection system mandatorily. The upcoming six airbags rule India is aiming for can give carmakers a push towards this rule.

ESC

Electronic Stability Control has also been mandated by GNCAP for cars to secure a five-star safety rating. GNCAP is mandating all carmakers to offer ESC as standard within two years of the test publication, and it must be a standalone feature and not combined with anything else. Carmakers can also make this a standard feature in the best-selling variant until then.

Pedestrian safety

Pedestrian safety will also be considered for cars to secure a full five-star rating. Car manufacturers need to get validation for UN127 or GTR9 tests and produce the results for that.