Watch: Global NCAP crash test of Made in India Maruti Ertiga, WagonR, Hyundai Santro, Datsun Redigo

In was in the year 2014 when Global NCAP launched its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign under which it tested several India-made cars and most of them received a zero-star rating, including Maruti Swift, Ford Figo, Datsun Go, and others. Over the years we saw others with such poor safety rating and now the results of the 2019 crash tests are here. While there are no zero-starers this time, popular cars like Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Hyundai Santro and Datsun Redi-go have received two- and one-star rating, respectively. The fourth car to be tested was Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which did better with a three-star rating. All crash tests were conducted on the entry-level version of each car at 64 km/h.

With the new government order that makes several safety features mandatory in cars, occupant protection has improved a notch but the upward trend is rather slow with no cars receiving a four or five-star rating this year. Find below the crash test video from Global NCAP for all four cars:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Global NCAP Crash Test Video

The Ertiga achieved three stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The Ertiga offers two frontal airbags as standard.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Global NCAP Crash Test Video

The WagonR achieved two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The WagonR offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard.

Hyundai Santro Global NCAP Crash Test Video

The Santro achieved two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The Santro offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard.

Datsun RediGO Global NCAP Crash Test Video

The RediGo achieved just one star for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The RediGo offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard.

Click here for detailed findings from the 2019 Global NCAP SaferCarsForIndia crash tests - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Hyundai Santro, and Datsun Redigo.