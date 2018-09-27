Global NCAP crash test results: Renault Lodgy scores zero stars

The latest scorecard gauging the level of safety in cars is out now and the MPV from Renault's model lineup has performed rather poorly. The French car manufacturer's best-selling crossover Kwid and sub-compact SUV Duster also scored in zero stars for adult safety without airbags last year. And this year MPV Lodgy has scored zero stars in the Global NCAP crash test. Global NCAP, that tests cars from across the world for safety, crash test several of cars that are on sale in India with and without airbags, and the results are astonishing.

Renault Lodgy, when tested without airbags, scored zero stars in its respective crash test. Renault Lodgy without airbags also scored two stars for child safety. The crash tests are conducted at 64 km/h. According to previous year's results, Renault Duster scored three stars for adult safety with airbags. With and without airbags, Renault Duster scored two stars for child safety.

Renault Lodgy crash test results

Just yesterday, Global NCAP (New Car Assessment) launched the 'Stop The Crash' campaign in India, which accounts for the maximum road accident related fatalities in the world. GNCAP held its first ever Global NCAP World Congress in New Delhi in partnership with Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE).

Crash test results like these are disappointing and downright alarming. But cars running on Indians roads adhere to the Indian safety standards that are currently lower than the international level. In a step towards better standards though, the government has been pushing forward with making several safety features mandatory in Indian cars.

Also read: #Stopthecrash: India will have better road safety than the US by 2019, Global NCAP shows how technology can save lives

The Union Road Transport Ministry has approved a timeline for implementing a new set of rules. All cars manufactured after 1st July 2019 will have to be equipped with airbags, seat-belt reminders, alert systems for speed beyond 80 kph, reverse parking sensors and manual override over the central locking system for emergencies.

Also read: Made-in-India Tata Nexon crash tested by Global NCAP: Scores big

The Transport Ministry has also said that airbags and parking sensors will also be made mandatory in light commercial vehicles, primarily those that run in urban areas.