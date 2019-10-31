Indian cars fail crash test again! Maruti Ertiga hangs in but Wagon R, Hyundai Santro, Datsun RediGo disappoint

The sixth round of Global NCAP's #SaferCarsForIndia crash test results are out and while this time there are no zero-star ratings, a city car has disappointed scoring a one-star. Four cars were tested in the sixth round - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Hyundai Santro and Datsun Redigo. While the government mandate on safety features in cars has improved occupant protection, a lot of the cars sold in our market today still lag in safety in comparison to those sold internationally. The Ertiga faired well with a three-star result, Santro and WagonR received a two-star rating and the Redigo – one-star. It is surprising that cars falling in the same price bracket as the Redigo have done better than it in the crash tests.

Global NCAP chose the entry-level version of each model and as a result, only the Ertiga was fitted with at least two airbags as standard while the other models offered only a driver airbag. The results highlight significant differences in adult occupant protection in cars that meet the latest Indian government vehicle technical regulations. Here's what the tests found:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Global NCAP crash test rating

The Ertiga achieved three stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The Ertiga offers two frontal airbags as standard. Its structure was rated as a borderline unstable performance which can and should be improved. Its footwell area was rated as unstable and pedals displacement showed risks to the lower legs of the driver. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection for passenger was good and driver chest received marginal protection.

The passenger pretensioner failed to work properly. Child occupant protection showed poor results for the 18-month-old dummy with the CRS installed forward-facing while global best practice indicates a rearward-facing position offers better protection for this age group. The Ertiga offers standard ISOFIX anchorages. Overall, the Ertiga achieved three stars for child occupant protection. The Ertiga offers standard two Seat Belt Reminders (SBR) in the front seats. It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 point belts for all occupants.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Global NCAP crash test rating

The WagonR achieved two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The WagonR offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard. Its structure was rated as unstable. Its footwell area was rated as unstable and pedal displacement showed some risk to the lower legs of the driver. Head protection for adult occupants was good. Neck protection for driver was good and adequate for passenger.

Chest protection was weak for both front passengers leading to limitations in the SBR points achieved by this model. Child occupant protection showed poor results mainly for the 3-year-old dummy as its Child Restraint System (CRS) broke during the impact and the head impacted the front seat. Chest protection for the 18month old dummy was low despite being installed rearward facing.

The WagonR offers standard two SBR in the front seats but its points were not considered for the final rating as the front passenger chest received weak protection. It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 point belts for all occupants.

Hyundai Santro Global NCAP crash test rating

The Santro achieved two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The Santro offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard. Its structure was rated as unstable. Its footwell area was rated as unstable. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection was weak for the driver and marginal for the passenger leading to a limitation of the SBR points achieved by this model for the driver. Child occupant protection showed poor results mainly because the manufacturers did not recommend a CRS for the test.

The dynamic performance was poor as the head of the 3-year-old showed contact during the impact. There was limited protection for the 3-year-old neck while the 18-month-old received acceptable protection. The Santro offers standard driver SBR but its points were not considered for the final rating as the chest of the driver received weak protection. It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 points belts for all occupants.

Datsun RediGO Global NCAP crash test rating

The RediGo achieved just one star for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The RediGo offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard. Its structure was rated as unstable. Its footwell area was rated as unstable. Head protection for driver was adequate due to steering wheel displacements. Head protection for passenger was good. Driver and passenger neck protection was good. Chest protection was poor for the driver and marginal for the passenger.

The poor protection of the driver chest means that there is a high probability of life-threatening injuries. Poor protection for any of the critical body regions, in this case the chest, limits the star rating to one star for the adults. The RediGo does not offer SBR in the front seats and, even if it had, the result would remain a single star. SBR points are limited as the chest is brown or red. Child occupant protection showed poor results mainly because of the contact of the head of the 18-month-old with the front seat and for the exposed head of the 3-year-old dummy during the impact. The static rear 3 point belts created difficulties in the proper and safe installation of a CRS. It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 point belts with automatic retractors for all occupants.