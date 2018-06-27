Giving lift in your car is illegal with a Rs 2,000 fine! Here’s what you need to know

Functioning of a civilised society and that of humanity would dictate that we must help each other out whenever and wherever feasible. We were taught as kids that 'all Indians are my brothers and sisters', and there's no harm helping out a brother or sister in need. However, there is an active law in place that apparently does not want you to. Nitin Nair had to learn this the hard way when he attempted to help a group of people who needed help in commuting. He shared his experience via a Facebook post and it will come as a surprise to many that such a law exists.

Nitin was en route to his office when he came across some people who were looking for a lift since it was raining heavily and public transport was cramped or late. So, Nitin judged that they were working in reputed IT firms considering their ID cards, and decided to give them a lift.

By this time, he was then stopped by a policeman who asked for Nitin's licence. At first, he thought he'd stopped in a no parking area. The policeman started to write a challan and when Nitin asked him for the reason, he said that it was illegal to give a lift to unknown people.

Nitin had to go the police station the next day to retrieve his driving licence, but he was told that he was charged under Section 66/192 and was required to go to the court, accept his mistake, pay a fine and retrieve his licence.

He was fined for Rs 2000 by the court and after some consideration, the judge brought the amount down to Rs 1500. And not to mention, Nitin had to invest a lot of time in the process.

We must also consider that using your personal vehicle for commercial purposes is, in fact, illegal. While we can't confirm the full details of the case, it has so far been claimed by Nitin that he was wrongly charged under the section.