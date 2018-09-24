Getting Volkswagen, Skoda & Audi parts will soon be easier: New RDC in Pune to better VWs after sales network!

In an effort to improve the availability of spares, Volkswagen has announced a new Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) in Chakan, Pune. The centre which is spread over an area of 25,000 sq. m has been stated within the premises of Volkswagen Pune Plant. According to Volkswagen, this is an important milestone for them to emerge as a stronger player in India. The RDC, a state-of-the-art facility designed in cooperation with Volkswagen AG, the global arm of the company will be compliant with the latest and highest global standards of Volkswagen group worldwide. The RDC in Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune, was inaugurated by Mr Justin Nolte, Director Group After Sales & Vehicle Logistics. Present at the inauguration were Mr Pavan Shetty, Mr P Ravichandran and other senior officials of Volkswagen Group. In phase 1, the RDC will manage Volkswagen India’s export business across the world. The phase two of the operation, which starts from early next year will see it also servicing Volkswagen Group India dealerships across the western part of India with the one-day delivery of high-quality genuine parts and will ensure that availability of spares is no longer an issue. This RDC will also be supplying parts to its parts distribution centres (PDC) located in north and south of India.

Mr Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India and Mr P Ravichandran, Head of After Sales Operations, Volkswagen Passenger Cars division in India along with others

On the sidelines of the inauguration, Mr Nolte said that this newly opened RDC in Maharashtra was a key part of network strategy under their depot network development project. Making it the third warehouse for VW which already has PDCs in Bangalore and NCR area. This centre will provide spare parts for all models available in India under the Volkswagen family starting from Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. Nolte also stressed the need to reaffirm the emerging positive customer sentiment in the market, with a pledge to our dealers and buyers with the best of our products and services. The group Aftersales director also hoped that this would help the company strengthen its bond with their customers.

Based in Pune, the RDC will benefit from a strategic position in the VW network and will help significantly contribute in reducing current lead-time in providing genuine parts to the dealers across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. One can only hope that this will lead to better Volkswagen Group after-sales service offerings.