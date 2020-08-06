Get up to Rs 80,000 off, low EMIs on Renault Duster, Triber this festive season: Discounts explained

Apart from these region-specific offers by Renault India, there is also the no EMI for first four months, up from the previous three that were on offer till July 2020, prevalent.

Published: August 6, 2020 4:53 PM

Renault India has been consistent with its discounts and efforts to increase demand. The fact that both the Triber as well as Kwid are doing exceptionally well for the company isn’t lost on anyone. However to further ensure the sales momentum is maintained, Renault India has rolled out a bunch of offers for the festive season. This time, like its alliance partner Nissan, the offers are region-specific. These offers are applicable only on cars booked between August 1-31, 2020. Renault calls its the ‘Reasons to Smile’ offer and is giving customers an interest rate of 6.99  per cent, subject to conditions. There is also the no EMI for first four months, up from the previous three that were on offer till July 2020, prevalent.

Let’s start with the smallest car that Renault now offers – the Kwid. The Renault Kwid customers get a discount of Rs 40,000 in the states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat. A corporate discount of Rs 7,000 too is applicable. For the rest of India, the cash benefits account to Rs 35,000. Kerala customers also get the Renault Kwid RxL 800cc variant for Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Renault Kwid prices start from Rs 2.94 lakh and there are two engine as well as transmission options.

The Renault Triber prices start from Rs 4.99 lakh. Customers from Kerala, Gujarat and Maharashtra get cash discounts up to Rs 40,000. There are also corporate discounts amounting to Rs 7,000. For the rest of India, the discount is only for Rs 30,000 while other benefits are same. The Triber has a lone 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual as well as automatic transmissions.

As for the Renault Duster, the prices begin from Rs 8.49 lakh. Customers in Kerala, Gujarat and Maharashtra get a whopping Rs 80,000 cash discount. The corporate discount is for Rs 20,000. For the rest of India, customers will get a discount of Rs 70,000. Renault offers the Duster with a 1.5-litre petrol motor, with a 5-speed manual.

