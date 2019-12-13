Get service updates for your Hyundai on Whatsapp: Hyundai Care mobile application launched!

Hyundai Motor India has today announced the launch of "Hyundai Care", a mobile application for its customers in India. In addition to this, the South-Korean automaker has also introduced "Hyundai on Whatsapp" which is a chat-based medium in order to keep a customer updated when his/her vehicle come to a Hyundai dealership for service. The Hyundai on Whatsapp is a communication platform which is aimed at providing regular updates to the customer, from the time the service is booked online to post-delivery feedback.

Hyundai says that the Hyundai Car mobile application will have a host of features such as a 360-degree view of a car, booking the service for a car, booking a car, request for a test drive along with monthly offer updates among other things.

S. Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is always at the forefront of introducing path-breaking solutions for the customers’ ‘Peace of Mind’ by offering them convenience and quality time. Hyundai on Whatsapp and Hyundai Care application are designed to cater to the evolving needs of the New Age Indians providing them with an Ease of convenience, Personalization and a Value Promise.”

In other news, Hyundai, next-week is going to unveil the next-generation iteration of its compact hatchback, the Xcent. However, the South-Korean automaker has changed the name of to Aura. The car will be based on the Nios compact hatchback and is likely to share most of its design components with the same. Not only this, but the Nios and the Aura will have an identical cabin layout as well.

Apart from the Aura, Hyundai has also lined up the new version of the Creta for the Indian market. The test mule of the same has been spotted testing in India a couple of times in the recent past. Though there is no official word from Hyundai in this regard, we expect the next-generation iteration of the Creta to launch in India sometime during the second half of 2020.