Get priority delivery of new Kia Seltos: Here’s how to generate K-Code

Kia India recently unveiled the facelifted version of the Seltos mid-size SUV. The 2023 Kia Seltos gets cosmetic updates and a host of new features over its predecessor. Pre-bookings for the same will begin on July 14 and the prices will be announced next month. Here’s how one can get the priority delivery of a new Kia Seltos with the help of a K-Code and skip the long waiting period.

What is Kia’s K-Code?

According to Kia India, the K-Code initiative is a token of gratitude for Seltos owners, including those who own pre-owned Seltos. It allows them to generate a unique code on the company’s official website with which new Seltos buyers can enjoy a high-priority delivery experience and skip the long delivery waiting queue.

How to generate K-Code for Kia Seltos’ priority delivery?

Step 1: Reach out to a Kia Seltos owner for the K-Code​

Step 2: K-Code can be generated via Kia’s website or on the MyKia App by entering a few details​

Step 3: The K-Code can be used only once so keep it a secret​

Step 4: Use K-Code to book the new Seltos on July 14 (between 12 midnight to 11.59 PM)​

It’s worth mentioning that prospective buyers can book the facelifted Seltos even without a K-Code starting July 14, 2023.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: What’s new?

The 2023 Kia Seltos gets minor cosmetic updates, including new headlamps, updated bumpers and connected LED taillights. On the inside, it features a twin 10.25-inch screen set-up, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, standard six airbags, level-2 ADAS and more. Powertrain options include a 113 bhp 1.5-litre petrol/diesel and a new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor. There are multiple transmission options on offer.

