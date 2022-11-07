Get discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Ciaz, and Baleno

Maruti Suzuki car discounts in November 2022. Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts up to Rs 50,000 on the Ignis, Baleno, and Ciaz.

India’s largest-selling carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on the Ignis, Ciaz, and Baleno in November. However, these discounts are limited to the three models, and the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki XL-6 does not get any discount, but the Baleno CNG does.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki’s quirkiest vehicle on offer, the Ignis, get the maximum discount in November. The manual variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis get a discount of up to Rs 50,000, while the AMT versions get Rs 20,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque with the help of a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets discounts as well, and all the manual variants of the mid-size sedan get up to Rs 40,000, while the automatic versions get Rs 30,000. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz competes with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus in India.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque with the help of either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter. Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage of 20.6 kmpl with the Ciaz, while, unlike its competitors, it does not get optional engines.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets discounts of up to Rs 10,000 for the petrol, as well as the recently-launched CNG variants. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno saw an update earlier this year in the form of cosmetic updates and added features. The updated Baleno got a host of tech updates such as a HUD unit and connected car tech that allows a person to start the car using a smartwatch.

The Baleno is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, while the same in CNG makes 76 bhp and 98 Nm of torque. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno petrol is offered with manual and AMT gearbox selections, while the CNG variant gets a manual gearbox only.