Get diesel home-delivered now! Here’s how to get this service from Hindustan Petroleum

After Indian Oil Corporation, Government-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HMPC) has begun the home-delivery service of diesel fuel in Mumbai. The company also plans to expand this service of doorstep delivery of diesel to other parts of the country.

In a statement, Hindustan Petroleum says that this 'HP Fuel Connect' service will deliver diesel to select customers having the required equipment and machinery in their premises around the surrounding areas of Uran, Raigad in Maharashtra. Earlier, Indian Oil Corp had started a similar service in Pine. Door delivery of diesel would require a diesel dispenser similar to ones we see at gas stations. The fuel is delivered on a midsized truck along with a storage tank for delivering the fuel at customers doorsteps.

'Service at your Place'

HPCL launches state of art Fuel Browser, HP FUEL CONNECT#DeliveringHappinesshttps://t.co/00CTh7JMgb pic.twitter.com/0OrdVX5TZE — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) May 6, 2018

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, had informed about these services over a year back and HPCL is now the second oil maker after IOCL to launch this Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approved door delivery of diesel to its customers in Mumbai. In June 2017, Bengaluru based start-up, ANB fuels had started a similar service of home delivery of petrol and diesel under MyPetrolPump branding. However, PESO then issues a circular to oil companies to stop the supply of fuel to ANB, stating the fuel transportation service as an unsafe practice.

Also read: Now get fuel delivered at you home: Indian Oil begins fuel at door step service

HPCL says that it is initially targeting 'static customers' like shopping malls and commercial establishments that use diesel generators for electricity and transport companies with large diesel consumption.

"This facility will immensely help those customers who were hitherto taking diesel in barrels from petrol pumps," the statement said. "The facility will help customers avoid time loss, additional costs, fuel losses and ensure hassle-free safe delivery of diesel at their premises."

PESO has given the approval for doorstep delivery of diesel only on a trial basis. India currently has 61,983 petrol pumps with state-owned firms operating 90 percent of them. The country consumed 194.6 million tonnes of fuel in 2016-17, nearly 40 percent of which was diesel. Diesel consumption in 2016-17 was 76 million tonnes, while petrol was 23.8 million tonnes says a report on PTI.

Doorstep delivery of diesel and petrol by oil companies will ensure non-adulterated fuel being supplied in a safe manner and reasonable costs. While the cost of the fuel being delivered will remain the same, there will be some additional transportation costs involved.