German tuning company, Abt can now tune your Lamborghini Urus to 710hp!

German aftermarket turning company Abt Sportsline feels that they have fixed the Urus’ problem of being too underpowered. You see the Lamborghini comes with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo Audi-derived V8 engine which churns out a meagre 650hp and 850Nm of torque.

And for some people that just isn’t enough, which is why Abt Sportsline has taken the same motor and tuned it to churn out 710hp and 910Nm of torque. Those ridiculous numbers were made possible with a new Abt Engine Control ECU system which allows the Lamborghini Urus to shave off two tenths off its acceleration time. Abt claims that 0-60mph (0-96.5kmph) takes just 3.4 seconds compared to the standard SUV’s measly 3.6 seconds.

The aftermarket company has not advertised top speed numbers for their tuned version of the Urus, whether it has climbed up north of the standard 305kmph as claimed by Lamborghini. Abt Sportsline not only tunes Audi’s and some other Volkswagen AG cars, but they also run Audi’s Formula E racing programme who are currently the reigning champions in the series. Which is why you can trust these numbers and the tech that Abt is providing you. Should you still be a little uncertain, Abt will also provide you with a full warranty.

However, should you still have some uncertainty, the rumour mill suggests that Lamborghini is currently working on a Urus Performante, a more powerful, lighter, taught and track-focused version of the SUV, but there is no defined timeline from the manufacturer as yet.