Geneva Motor Show 2018: Volkswagen to roll out first ID electric car by 2019: Affordable EV at par with Diesel car prices likely for India launch

Volkswagen Motors, started proceedings for the day at the 2018 Geneva Motor show announcing their plans for the next few years to the automobile industry. After giving the media a first look at the new vehicles from the VW group, that include the likes of the new Skoda Fabia, the ID Vizzion Concept, the Italdesign Zerouno, the Skoda Vision X concept and sitting right at the top is Lamborghini’s new Terzo Millennio which is their vision for an electric self healing supercar. Although we suspect that the self-healing bit is still an ongoing process. However, as a group, Volkswagen is looking to leave it’s murky past behind in the second decade of the new millenium, vowing to re-work their entire line up by 2020. Starting with the new Touareg SUV flagship which is set to make a debut in the next few weeks.

Headlines, as was the case at the media dinner last night, centred around Volkswagen's new I.D. line of vehicles. The first of which VW has promised would roll of the production-lines as soon as 2019. What Volkswagen aim to do however is price these ID vehicles at par with their top of the line diesel offerings so as to encourage customers to consider the switch from conventional motors. Now Volkswagen haven’t confirmed which ID vehicle will be the first to roll off the production lot. But they have said that their ID Vizzion Autonomous Concept will be ready to drive as early as 2022. Now while the Vizzion concept which is set to be VWs Electric Flagship, is likely to get features like a digital chauffeur and customized seating layout.

Also included on the range is the oh-so-cool ID Buzz, which is electric but draws inspiration from VWs Camper Van from the 70s, with a more digital twist. You know so millennial hippies will have something to buy. While VW also spoke about shared mobility, the core of that focused on closed circle sharing, like between family or groups of friends. Insisting that people would still want to own electric cars in 2025. A thoroughly debated issue in the automotive industry.