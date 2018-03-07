Geneva 2018: Hyundai Kona electric SUV debuts: 4th-Gen Santa Fe revealed with major updates

Geneva Motor Show 2018 sees Hyundai presenting multiple new models. The South Korean automaker has taken the wraps off the new fourth-generation Santa Fe, Le Fil Rouge concept and the new Kona electric SUV. Starting with the new Hyundai Santa Fe, the bold SUV will hit the dealerships in the United States by mid-2018. Hyundai has plans to launch a plug-in hybrid version of the car as well. Second, the company's Le Fil Rouge concept presents the company's future design language and is based on the 'Sensuous Sportiness' theme. The brand has also unveiled the new Kona electric SUV and this is the first time that the eco-friendly SUV has appeared in the flesh. The new Hyundai Kona electric SUV will be available for sale in two options viz a short-range version and a long-range one. Let’s dig into the details of the three vehicles showcased by Hyundai at Geneva Motor Show 2018:

New-Gen Hyundai Santa Fe at Geneva Motor Show 2018

The new Santa Fe will be available for sale in two seating layouts, one having atwo-row five seat configiration while the other one having three row, seven-seat arrangement. The new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe sources its power from three four-cylinder engines. The company is offering a 2.4-litre GDI, 2.2-litre CRDi turbocharged diesel and 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines. While the diesel engine is good for shedding out 200 bhp, the two petrol mills are good for churning out 185 bhp and 232 bhp respectively. All three get an eight-speed torque converter as standard. The cabin of the new Hyundai Santa Fe also gets a premium makeover. There is a Qi wireless charging pad for some specific Android phones along with Apple iPhone8 and iPhone X. An 8.5-inch virtual heads-up display is also on offer that projects the information on the front windscreen. The new Hyundai Santa Fe is also bigger than its predecessor. The car now gets new Daytime Running lights (DRLs) along with the newly designed LED headlamps.

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2018

The company has also presented the new Le Fil Rouge concept at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. With this concept, the manufacturer has tried to give an idea of how the future Hyundai cars will look like. The company also says that its past, present and future designs are connected. The new Hyundai Le Fil Rouge concept also gives an introduction to the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' theme. The new concept is based on the new Light Architecture platform. One of the prime design highlights of the concept is that it has been designed with a continuous silhouette. The company also says that the Hyundai Le Fil Rouge is inspired by aircraft ventilation. The panoramic floating display offers access to major vehicle controls like climate control and more.

Hyundai Kona electric at Geneva Motor Show 2018

Besides the two models, Hyundai has also revealed its new Kona electric SUV at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The new Kona electric offers some features that are quite advanced for an EV. For instance, the driver on the SUV can adjust the regenerative system using the paddle shifters. There is also a 7-inch supervision cluster mounted on the dashboard through which the driver can receive all the required information. The company's smart sense package offers autonomous emergency braking coupled to pedestrian detection, speed limit information, driver attention warning and lane attention warning. The new Hyundai Kona electric will be available with two powertrain options each featuring a lithium-ion battery pack. There are short range and long range versions out of which the former can do close to 300 km while the latter is good for 470 km per single full charge.