Gaurav Gill set for WRC-2 with Rally of Turkey: To compete for championship points

Three-time APRC champion, and six-time INRC champion, recently received the Arjuna Award, Gaurav Gill will embark on his FIA World Rally Championship 2 campaign for the 2019 season with the first event at Rally of Turkey from September 12-15. Gill will be driving the 1.6-litre turbocharged Eco-Boost powered R5 Ford Focus MkII developed by M-Sport which will sport his title sponsor’s livery of JK Tyre Motorsport.

In 2018, Gill participated in four rallies including Italy, Finland, Wales and Australia winning 11 stages in the WRC2 category, but was not competing for championship points. This year he has confirmed his appearance for Rally of Turkey which features a significant portion of the route on gravel, something Gill is extremely comfortable with. Additionally, Gill will compete as a registered driver and will be fighting for championship points, making it a huge landmark for Indian motorsport.

Gill stated that he will carefully pick and choose the rallies that he will appear in, best suited for his car, terrain and his strengths. He said, “I am excited about my first stint with a renowned team and a new support system in formidable JK Tyre Motorsport.”

Richard Millener, Team Principal said, “I have worked with Gaurav briefly last year and it’s great to be able to continue that collaboration with him again this year He’ll be taking to the wheel of our latest rally car which made its competitive debut earlier this summer. A lot of work and technology has gone into the design and development of this new car”.

The 2019 Rally of Turkey will cover a total of 988.5kms, 310,1kms of which are earmarked for 17 special stages. Most of these stages are on gravel surfaces, while a few are on concrete and tarmac. Gill is targeting a top-five finish at the rally with co-driver - Glenn Macneall.