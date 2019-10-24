Gaurav Gill granted bail by Jodhpur Court regarding Barmer accident: Will compete in next INRC round in Kochi

A Jodhpur court has granted bail to Arjuna Awardee, Gaurav Gill who was booked under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for ‘causing death by negligence’. Gill was booked under Section 304A after a racing incident on the first stage of the Jodhpur Rally left three dead when a family on a motorcycle forcefully entered the live stage route and later collided with the Mahindra Super XUV300 rally car driven by Gill during the competition.

Gaurav Gill’s management and spokesperson released a statement that Gill appeared in court as summoned on October 9, and was granted bail pending trial by the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate – Siwana, Jodhpur. The bail was granted to India’s ace rally driver after the court considered the totality of facts and circumstances stating that it was a clear case of an accident.

The statement reads, “He [Gaurav Gill] has been extending complete support and cooperation to all the concerned authorities since the beginning of investigation. In compliance with the Indian law and judicial procedures, he presented himself before the Court on Saturday, Oct 19’19, as required by the police and on evaluation of the facts and thorough investigation, the police has found that it is clearly a case of accident and not 304 IPC.

It is also clarified that the investigating agency didn’t call upon Mr. Gill to make an in-person appearance before them until October 9, 2019. Thus, putting to rest all the speculations regarding him escaping the investigation process.”

Due to the circumstances, Gill did not appear for the Rally of Great Britain which he was scheduled to compete in the WRC2 category. However, Gill is now confirmed to return to the rally stages next month for the next round of the 2019 INRC season in Kochi from November 1-3. While his rally team Mahindra Adventure had earlier diced to pull out the remainder of the season following the Jodhpur incident, they have decided against it and will compete in the final three rounds of the season.