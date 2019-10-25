Garware Polyester launches Paint Protection Films in India: Key benefits explained!

Garware Polyester Ltd. - a producer of polyester films has announced the launch of Paint Protection Films in India. The company said in a press statement that expertly designed to deliver the highest level of protection, this latest innovation will deliver the highest level of impact resistance in clear, self-healing paint protection films. These films are Made in India using advanced film technologies and the brand's in-house technology Garware Paint Protection film is a product that is suitable for Indian weather and road conditions, the company noted. The company says that Garware Paint Protection Film is manufactured using a specially formulated Thermoplastic Polyurethane film (TPU). According to Garware, the film when applied to vehicles protects from scratches and dents, damages made by road debris and rocks and the elements of the environment.

The company says that the product has impressive hydrophobic, self-healing capabilities and the film can be easily installed and removed without damage to the paint finish while retaining the vehicle’s resale value. Garware’s Paint Protection Films will be available through dealerships across all metros. Garware says that its paint protection films can be used on any vehicle. As far as the prices are concerned, the film will cost you Rs 675 per square feet. On the other hand, the imported ones are priced at Rs 900 per square feet.

Speaking at the launch, S Krishnan, Director, Sales, Garware Polyester Ltd. said that Garware has been the pioneer in polyester film manufacturing since 1982. He said that the latest version of the product is yet another innovative product providing an unparalleled high-gloss finish and an impact protection for maximum durability that is meant to protect the vehicles from abrasions, bird droppings, door dings, and scratches, making it the most advanced vehicle paint protection film in the market.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. To watch some interesting content, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.