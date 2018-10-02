Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Cars used by Mahatma Gandhi through his life

It is the 2nd of October today and we may forget any birthdays in our lives, but that of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi will never be forgotten for he is the father of the nation. One of the most important people in India's struggle for freedom, MK Gandhi is a name known around the world for his teachings on non-violence and humility. We here at Express Drives would like to mark the great man's birth anniversary, but we'll do it in the only way we know how. We'd like to talk about the cars used by Gandhi in his time.

Ford Model T

Ford Model T was the car that revolutionised people's perspective on cars in America. It was the first affordable car that families could own and actually depend on for commutes. There were only a handful of cars to talk about back then, and the Model T came to become a milestone. Known to be used by Mahatma Gandhi on several occasions, Gandhi's Ford Model T is of historic importance. He once drove it in UP in 1927 to address a rally. Ever since the car has seen ownerships with several classic car collectors in India.

Packard 120

Another one of those classic cars. Mahatma Gandhi was seen in was a white Packard, which was said to be owned by freedom fighter and industrialist Ghanshyam Das Birla. There were very few of these cars in India. Lala Shri Ram, an Indian businessman and founder of Delhi Cloth & General Mills was also said to have owned a similar white Packard.

Studebaker President

With a name and pretty much a personality well suited for very important dignitaries of a country, the this Studebaker President is also said to have been used by Gandhi. It was the first generation Studebaker President which was built from 1926 to 1933.