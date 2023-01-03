GAC unveils Aion Hyper GT tagged as most aerodynamic production electric sedan

There is no difference between the real life Aion Hyper GT and the sketches published recently. A low-slung silhouette, short overhangs, and cool-looking 19-inch wheels distinguish it from other models.

The GAC Aion Hyper GT previously unveiled at the 2022 Guangzhou Motor Show, is recognised as the most aerodynamic production electric sedan yet with a 0.19 cd, based on the company’s AEP3.0 EV-dedicated architecture.

It is available in both single and dual electric motor options. The single motor variant is good to churn out 330bhp and 433 Nm of peak torque. According to the carmaker the GAC Aion Hyper GT is able to touch 96 kmph in just 4 seconds.

The Aion Hyper GT is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and features a sleek, aerodynamic design. There is no information available about the dimensions of the electric sedan as the carmaker has not revealed it yet.

There are a host of sensors equipped in the Aion Hyper GT including cameras, radars, LiDAR, and infrared technology. The hardware is mounted on the front bumper, roof, mirrors, and fenders.