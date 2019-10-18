Futuristic-looking 2020 Skoda Octavia design sketches out: India launch next year

The new generation Skoda Octavia will be a lot sharper and futuristic looking compared to the existing model. The company has recently revealed the design sketches of its best-selling sedan and these give a fair idea of how the new model will look like. The teasers confirm that the new Octavia will share some of its design cues with its elder sibling - the Superb. Up front, the car now gets a single headlamp unit as against the split type units seen on the current generation model. Matrix LED technology will be available on the new generation Octavia as well. The bonnet also looks to be redesigned and this clearly takes inspiration from the Superb for a better visual appeal. The new bumper now features LED fog lamps. The butterfly grille has been retained on this one and this time, it looks sharper and wider.

The rear end of the 2020 Skoda Octavia will come with sharper looking tail lamps that will be wrap around units as seen on the spy shots previously. Coming to the side profile, the car looks quite appealing, all thanks to the sharp and edgy design along with the character lines that run across the body length. The company has not revealed any cabin images of the upcoming 2020 Skoda Octavia. The interiors are expected to see better material quality along with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new Octavia is expected to draw power from 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre petrol TSI engines. Moreover, there might also be a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine on offer. These engines are expected to get mild-hybrid technology. The 11th generation model of the Skoda Octavia will be making its global debut on 11th November in Prague. More details on the Octavia to be out soon.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!