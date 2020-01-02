Fully autonomous RoboTaxi to be showcased at CES 2020: Here’s what all it can do!

Tata Elxsi and AEye have announced the successful completion of RoboTaxi. The RoboTaxi is Tata Elxsi’s in-house concept demonstrator vehicle developed using AEye’s iDAR platform and Tata Elxsi’s autonomous stack. Talking of iDAR, it is the first fully software-definable smart sensor that supports dynamic ROI and cueing of sensors that eventually helps in improving the reliability of detection and classification. Moreover, it also helps in extending the range at which objects can be detected, classified and tracked to enhance safe, reliable vehicle autonomy.

Tata Elxsi’s RoboTaxi with deep learning and AI capabilities has been used to conceptualize the RoboTaxi feature. The said feature allows the user to travel in a RoboTaxi from their current location to the user’s selected destination with just a press of a button on the screen. The fully autonomous vehicle, fitted with AEye’s iDAR, encounters various scenarios, including cross-traffic detection at a junction and round-about, follow the road ahead, and cueing the sensor with HD maps and V2X information. Not only this, Tata Elxsi is also responsible for iDAR integration into the vehicle, interfacing with the AD stack, simulation, vehicle testing and demonstration for AEye.

Commenting on this, Abhijit Thatte, VP of AI and software at AEye said that Tata Elxsi has been a wonderful development partner, helping us to extend the software capabilities of the iDAR platform and integrate iDAR into a fully realized autonomous driving stack. Building a reference autonomous system from the ground up, based on iDAR as the artificial perception platform, is a fantastic achievement for the AEye and Tata Elxsi’s AD/ADAS team. We are excited to be demonstrating some of the unique capabilities of iDAR and how they can accelerate the deployment of autonomous features in vehicles.

AEye’s system is unique in that it can scale for "Autonomy on-demand" - allowing for any hardware implementation, from low-cost ADAS to fully integrated 360 degree RoboTaxi functionality. AEye also recently announced the ability to move selective perception capabilities to the edge of the network, onto the sensor itself.

SPeaking on RoboTaxi, Shaju S, General Manager & Head of Transportation Business Unit, Tata Elxsi said that iDAR is a powerful perception platform, and it has been an exceptional opportunity to work with iDAR and the AEye team to realize the brand's shared vision of how to implement autonomous driving. He added that the company looks forward to continuing to work together to deliver exciting new capabilities in 2020.

Both the companies will be demonstrating the advanced RoboTaxi software framework at CES in Las Vegas from 7th to 10th January, 2020. AEye will be showcasing the solution in LVCC booth #7538, while Tata Elxsi will be demonstrating the reference autonomous system at booth #1301 in the Smart City pavilion of the Westgate Convention Center.