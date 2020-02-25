Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Ford Endeavour has just received BS6 update and hence, now is the time to put it against the Toyota Fortuner as these two are the only ones in their segment to meet the stringent emission norms.

The new 2020 Ford Endeavour has just been launched in India and the new model is not just BS6 compliant but has so much more to offer. For instance, the new Endeavour is now 14 percent more fuel-efficient and is also more feature-loaded than the outgoing model. Also, with the new 2.0-litre diesel engine on offer, prices of the Endeavour have now dropped, especially looking at the top-end variants. Now, when it comes to full-size SUVs, there is not just the Ford Endeavour but something else equally capable and brawny. Yes, we are talking about the Toyota Fortuner and since the Endy has received a major update, it is time to put the two against each other in this paper fight.

2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs 2020 Toyota Fortuner BS6 – Dimensions

Talking about the dimensions of both these brutes, the Fortuner has a total length of 4903mm while the Toyota Fortuner is shorter as it measures 4795mm. When it comes to width, the new Endeavour measures 1869mm and is wider as the Toyota Fortuner has 1855mm width. In terms of height, the 2020 Ford Endeavour measures 1837mm while the height of the Fortuner is 1835mm and is marginally shorter. The wheelbase of the 2020 Ford Endeavour is 2850mm while that of the new Toyota Fortuner is 2745mm. As both these SUVs love to go off-roads, naturally these have respectable ground clearance. Talking of that, the Ford Endeavour has a 225mm ground clearance and for the Toyota Fortuner, the figure is the same at 225mm.

2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs 2020 Toyota Fortuner BS6 – Engine specifications and Gearbox

The new 2020 Ford Endeavour gets a smaller displacement engine in its 2020 avatar. This time, the company ditches the 2.2 and 3.2-litre diesel engines and the brawny SUV is now powered by a 2.0-litre diesel motor with respective power and torque outputs of 170hp and 420Nm. On the other hand, the new Toyota Fortuner BS6 is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel and a 2.7-litre petrol engine. The diesel engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 177hp. The torque output on the new Fortuner with a 6-speed manual transmission is 420Nm while on the 6-speed automatic, it is 450Nm. On the other hand, the petrol-powered Fortuner has identical power and torque outputs compared to the outgoing BS4 model. That said, the engine continues to develop 165hp of power along with 245Nm of torque. Talking of transmission, the new 2020 Ford Endeavour gets a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission system while the new Fortuner BS6 is available with choices of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs 2020 Toyota Fortuner BS6 – Features

In terms of features, the new 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 gets bits like Terrain Management System, Parallel park assist and Active Noise Cancellation system. The Endy also gets FordPass connectivity with the help of which the owners are able to perform numerous vehicle operations like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, locating their vehicle, know distance to empty, and remaining fuel remotely through FordPass app. Apart from this, the new Ford Endeavour also gets SYNC 3 system with an 8-inch touchscreen having Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The new Endeavour also features Active Noise Cancellation system along with features like dual-zone automatic climate control system and 8-way power-adjustable driver & front passenger seats.

Like the Ford Endeavour, the Toyota Fortuner is also a feature-loaded SUV. The Fortuner gets vehicle stability control with brake assist along with power front and front passenger seats. The vehicle also features downhill assist with a traction control system. Other noteworthy features on the new BS6 Toyota Fortuner include leather seats, auto AC, cruise control and a powered tailgate.

2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs 2020 Toyota Fortuner BS6 – Price in India

With the BS6 transition, prices of the Ford Endeavour have gone down and these now start at Rs 29.55 lakh. The said figure is for the Titanium 4×2 AT variant while the Titanium+ 4×2 AT can be yours for Rs 31.55 lakh. The top-end trim Titanium 4×4 AT of the Ford Endeavour is now priced at Rs 33.25 lakh. On the other hand, Toyota Fortuner petrol with 4×2 MT is priced at Rs 28.18 lakh while the 4×4 AT can be yours for Rs 29.77 lakh. The BS6 Toyota Fortuner diesel 4×2 MT can now be yours for Rs 30.19 lakh while the top-end diesel 4×4 AT is priced at Rs 33.95 lakh. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

