Fuel-efficient diesel cars to buy under Rs. 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Kia Sonet & more

Planning to buy a fuel-efficient diesel car with a budget of Rs. 10 lakh? Here's a list comprising all the options that are currently available in the Indian market.

With BS-6 emission regulations, diesel cars have become more complicated and expensive at the same time. Although, they still pack in the frugality quotient. In the BS-6 regime, a lot of carmakers have made distances with diesel engines. The list includes – Volkswagen, Skoda, Maruti Suzuki, and Renault. Hence, there are only a handful of affordable and fuel-efficient diesel cars on sale in the country today. To help you, readers, we have listed down the fuel-efficient diesel cars below that cost less than Rs. 10 lakh.

Fuel-efficient diesel hatchbacks under Rs. 10 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The first contender on our list of fuel-efficient diesel cars under Rs. 10 lakh is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The entry-level diesel trim of the Grand i10 Nios is priced at Rs. 7.20 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It gets a 1.2L turbocharged oil burner, which can be had with either a manual gearbox or an AMT unit. The claimed mileage figure for the Grand i10 Nios diesel is 26.20 kmpl.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz is offered with three engine options, including a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine as well. The 4-cylinder unit belts out 90 PS of peak power and 200 Nm of max torque. It has a claimed mileage of 25.11 kmpl. Prices for the Altroz’s diesel trims start from Rs. 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable diesel car on sale in the Indian market today. But sadly, the carmaker is not offering the Altroz with an automatic transmission currently.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 is the newest entrant in the premium hatchback space. It is one of the few cars in its segment that come with a diesel engine. The power plant in the discussion here is a 1.5L oil burner that returns a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 25.2 kmpl. The entry-level diesel variant of the i20 is priced at Rs. 8.21 lakh, ex-showroom. The oil burner develops 98 Hp of peak power and 250 Nm of max torque.

Fuel-efficient diesel sedans under Rs. 10 lakh

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura gets the same 1.2L oil burner as its hatchback counterpart – Grand i10 Nios. It has a claimed mileage of 25.35 kmpl here, and the engine is good at dishing out 74 Hp against 190 Nm. Diesel trims of the Hyundai Aura start from Rs. 7.91 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda Amaze

Another sedan on our list of fuel-efficient diesel cars under Rs. 10 lakh is the Honda Amaze. It gets the same oil burner as the Honda City. The 1.5L diesel engine is capable of pushing out 200 Nm and 100 Hp while delivering a solid mileage of 24.7 kmpl (claimed). With the diesel engine onboard, prices of Amaze start from Rs. 8.66 lakh, ex-showroom.

Fuel-efficient diesel SUVs under Rs. 10 lakh

Tata Nexon

Prices for the Tata Nexon’s diesel range start from Rs. 8.58 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The compact SUV joins the list of fuel-efficient diesel cars under Rs. 10 lakh with its claimed mileage of 22.4 kmpl. Talking of specifications, the oil burner on the Nexon puts out 108 Hp of peak power and 260 Nm of max torque. The SUV can be had with either a manual transmission or an AMT unit.

Hyundai Venue

One of the best-selling compact SUVs in the country – Hyundai Venue, is on sale with a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine, along with two petrol powertrain choices. The oil burner is loved by the audience for its frugal nature as it returns a claimed figure of 23.7 kmpl. Talking of the prices, diesel range of the Hyundai Venue starts from Rs. 9.52 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is a mechanical twin of the Hyundai Venue. It is offered with the same 1.5L oil burner as the Venue, which puts out 113 Hp and 250 Nm while returning a claimed mileage of 24.1 kmpl. The entry-level diesel trim of the Kia Sonet retails for Rs. 8.55 lakh, and the range-topping diesel trim is priced at Rs. 13.55 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Also, it is available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 gets a 1.5L diesel engine under its hood. The powerhouse develops 115 Hp against 300 Nm. Also, the XUV300 is the safest Indian car on sale with a 5-star G-NCAP rating for adult and child safety. The reason it is here on our list is that it boasts a claimed mileage of 20 kmpl. Moreover, the compact SUV is on sale with a stick shift manual gearbox and an AMT.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo is the only body-on-frame vehicle on this list of fuel-efficient diesel cars under Rs. 10 lakh. It is offered exclusively with a 1.5L diesel engine, which puts out a rated output of 98 Hp and 260 Nm. The compact SUV starts from Rs. 8.77 lakh, ex-showroom. Well, it delivers a mileage of 17.29 kmpl (claimed). Furthermore, it is the only car in its segment to feature a locking rear differential.

